How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 25?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 25, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was introduced as a graphically enhanced version of the standard Free Fire battle royale game in September 2021. The game quickly gained popularity due to its visual improvements and rewards redemption program. Each day, the developers release 12-digit codes that help players redeem exclusive in-game items. The bonuses aid players in taking on foes on the battlefield.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with an aim to improve the battle royale gaming experience.

The game has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store within a year of its release.

Hence, the creators now aim to retain the user base by offering redeemable codes on a daily basis, which are helpful for gamers unwilling to spend real money on supplies.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, you must follow a few ground rules. Only Indian servers can be used to redeem the codes. Users can claim multiple codes in one sitting, but they can use each code only once. The codes will automatically expire after a limited duration. Hence, they should be redeemed via the redemption page, within a few hours of release.

Here are the codes for November 25

The codes for today i.e. November 25 are listed below: 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, SARG-886A-V5GR YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, X99T-K56X-DJ4X B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF10-GCGX-RNHY Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit the game's redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a 12-digit code in the text box and click "Confirm." Further tap "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.