World's first phone with 240W fast-charging coming on January 5

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 28, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The GT Neo 5 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Its official! The first-ever phone with 240W fast-charging is on the way. That'll be an offering from Realme, which should be the upcoming GT Neo 5. The brand is set for a technology communication meeting on January 5, 2023, to unveil its latest flash-charging innovation. The GT Neo 5 will also offer a 144Hz screen and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, Realme introduced GT Neo 3, which was the first-ever phone with 150W fast-charging. It received a good reception from buyers around the world.

Now, the brand seems to be all-prepared to set new standards for fast-charging.

A few days ago, tipster Ice Universe leaked images of Realme's 240W charging head, stating it will be offered with the GT Neo 5.

Realme GT Neo 5 may get a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, a plastic body, and an under-display optical fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a re-designed full-width camera module. The device may boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It may get a 50MP main snapper with OIS

The Realme GT Neo 5 will flaunt triple rear cameras that may be highlighted by a 50MP (OIS) primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and 0.6x to 20x zoom. The details on the secondary lenses and front-facing camera are unclear as of now.

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip may power the device

The Realme GT Neo 5 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is expected to come paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is likely to arrive in two battery configurations, with the 5,000mAh model supporting 150W fast-charging, and the 4,600mAh variant with 240W flash charging.

Realme GT Neo 5: Price and availability

Realme will announce the price and availability details of the GT Neo 5 upon its launch. For reference, the GT Neo 3 launched starting at Rs. 36,999. On arrival, the GT Neo 5 will take on the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.