Technology

Starting 2023, WhatsApp won't work on certain iPhones, Android devices

Starting 2023, WhatsApp won't work on certain iPhones, Android devices

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 27, 2022, 06:13 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp will withdraw support for nearly 50 handsets

WhatsApp will no longer function on some iPhones and Android devices beginning January 1, 2023. The messaging platform has decided to withdraw support for nearly 50 devices running incompatible OS versions. It will stop releasing new updates, ultimately resulting in the shutdown of service for the smartphones concerned. Therefore, users are advised to either get an alternative messaging app or a compatible handset.

Why does this story matter?

With the release of new software versions, OEMs often ditch support for incompatible phones, because they simply cannot provide a satisfactory user experience.

Once a phone manufacturer discontinues software support for older phones, app developers or software companies gradually stop offering their services.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the latest to withdraw support for some old iPhones and Android phones post-December 2022.

The impacted list includes models from Samsung and Sony

The list of Samsung smartphones that won't be compatible with WhatsApp beginning January 1, 2023, includes Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, and Galaxy Xcover 2. There are also a few Sony models for which WhatsApp has planned to withdraw support. They include Sony Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro, and Xperia Neo L.

Below is the list of incompatible LG models

WhatsApp won't work on the LG models mentioned below. LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6. LG Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II. LG Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7. LG Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD.

These models will also be affected

Besides Samsung, Sony, and LG phones, WhatsApp will pull the plug on certain iPhones, and Huawei models too. These include iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, Huawei Ascend series models including Ascend D, D1, D2, G740, Mate, P1, D Quad XL, HTC Desire 500, Lenovo A820, and Archos 53 Platinum. ZTE Grand S Flex, Grand X Quad V987, and Darknight ZT will also not be supported.

It is high time you upgrade to a newer model

Though most people would be using the latest smartphones with newer Android or iOS versions, a small group of individuals might still be operating one of the aforementioned models. If you use any of the listed devices, you are most likely to be affected. Hence, it is time to either buy a new phone or find an alternative messaging service.