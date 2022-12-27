Technology

Lava X3 now on sale in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 27, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

The Lava X3 is offered in three colorways

Lava's latest entry-level X-series phone, dubbed Lava X3 is now up for grabs in India. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel, dual rear cameras, Android 12 Go Edition, up to 512GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs. 6,999 for its sole 3GB/32GB configuration, which is available via Amazon India. However, should you buy it?

Let's have a recap of its specifications

The Lava X3 is equipped with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it sports a monotone finish with a fingerprint reader and a rectangular camera bump. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 9.2mm in thickness and weighs 210g. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen. The phone comes in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue trims.

Lava X3 gets an 8MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Lava X3 gets an 8MP main snapper and a VGA secondary sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset runs on Android 12 Go Edition

The Lava X3 is backed by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which comes paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also gets 512GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 (Go Edition). Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, a hybrid dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Should you go for the Lava X3?

The Lava X3 is targeted at buyers looking for a budget offering under Rs. 10,000 in India. If you want an entry-level phone with an HD+ display, dual cameras, some expandable storage, and a decent battery backup, you can go the Lava X3. On the contrary, you may also check out the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e, and Galaxy M04 models.