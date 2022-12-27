Technology

#DealOfTheDay: MSI Gaming Sword 15 gets cheaper on Amazon

#DealOfTheDay: MSI Gaming Sword 15 gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 27, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

The MSI Gaming Sword 15 is equipped with a Cooler Boost 5 architecture for heat dissipation

MSI's Gaming Sword 15 is selling at an attractive price via Amazon, along with some bank discounts and exchange offers. It boasts a 144Hz LCD screen, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and a 53Wh battery. If you have been looking for a gaming-focused laptop with fast processing speeds and performance, check out the deal on it.

Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the MSI Gaming Sword 15 (A12UC-467IN) is priced at Rs. 1,06,990 for its 16GB/1TB configuration. However, it is currently selling at Rs. 83,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 23,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discounts on purchases via select bank cards, and up to Rs. 15,000 off in exchange for an eligible device.

The laptop boasts a 144Hz LCD screen

The MSI Gaming Sword 15 is designed in collaboration with concept designer Justin Goby Fields. The gaming laptop offers noticeable bezels, a blue-backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC color gamut. The device also packs stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio.

It includes several I/O ports for multitasking

For I/O, the MSI Gaming Sword 15 includes three Type-A ports, one Type-C port, an RJ45 LAN slot, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device offers up to 64GB of expandable RAM

The MSI Gaming Sword 15 houses a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. It also gets up to 64GB of expandable memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 53Wh battery. It houses a Cooler Boost 5 architecture for an enhanced thermal solution.