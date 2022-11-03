Business

Ajit Mohan quits as Meta India head; may join Snap

Ajit Mohan had joined Meta in 2019

Ajit Mohan, who was heading Meta's business in India, has quit the company with immediate effect. His exit came as a surprise to many. Mohan had joined Meta in 2019 as the managing director for the India market. Before that, he served as Hotstar CEO for four years. As per some reports, Mohan may join Snap.

Official words Here's what Meta said on Mohan's exit

"Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company," said Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta. "Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people."

Information Manish Chopra will replace Mohan

Manish Chopra, who currently serves as the Director and Head of Partnerships at Meta India, will replace Mohan as the company's head in the country. Notably, Chopra will be taking over the role in an interim capacity, as per a company spokesperson.

New role Mohan's next role could be at Snap

According to TechCrunch, Mohan has agreed to become part of Snap, a rival to Meta's Facebook and Instagram in the social media space. He will join the company as the President of APAC business, the report has claimed citing sources privy to the matter. However, Snap is yet to issue an official statement regarding the same.

Mohan anchored Facebook in 2020 when Ankhi Das, Head of Facebook's Public Policy in India, had resigned amid a hate-speed row. There were allegations that the company was not implementing hate-speech policies for Bharatiya Janata Party politicians. Under Mohan's tenure, Instagram and WhatsApp added over 300 million users in India. He even played a crucial role in Facebook's $5.7 billion deal with Jio Platforms.