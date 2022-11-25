Technology

Lava Blaze NXT, with 5,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 9,300

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 25, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Lava Blaze NXT is priced at Rs. 9,299 (Photo credit: Lava)

Lava has announced its latest budget smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze NXT. The device is priced at Rs. 9,299 for its sole 4GB/64GB model. As for the key highlights, the handset features an HD+ display, an Helio G37 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13MP main camera. The company is yet to reveal the availability details of the smartphone.

Why does this story matter?

Homegrown electronics company Lava is working on expanding its budget smartphone portfolio in the country. However, the latest handset does have significant differences in terms of design from its predecessor model and seems to have a downgrade in its camera setup.

The company also recently launched Lava Blaze Pro with a 50MP main camera and 90Hz LCD display in September.

The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch IPS display

Lava Blaze NXT sports a waterdrop notch display, a prominent bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back panel gets a premium monotone glass-like finish and houses a rectangular camera bump. According to the product description listed on Amazon, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. The handset comes in Red and Green colorways.

The device boasts an 8MP selfie shooter

The Lava Blaze NXT smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 13MP main shooter. Up front, it sports a single 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Lava Blaze NXT is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. It also gets 3GB of virtual RAM. The phone boots Android OS. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to provide an all-day battery life. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

When will the device be available?

Lava Blaze NXT carries a price tag of Rs. 9,299 for its single 4GB/64GB model. The device comes in Red and Green shades. There is no official information regarding the sale date.