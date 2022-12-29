Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 29

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 29

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 29, 2022, 10:16 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded from the Google Play Store in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer action-adventure game. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide access to an extensive range of in-game items which include diamonds, pets, loot crates, weapons, skins, royale vouchers, and protective gear. These exclusive in-game collectibles can be accessed via redeemable codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Garena Free Fire MAX, the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, was released in September 2021. It is only available for Android users.

The regular updates, free rewards redemption program, and engaging gameplay have attributed to the game's growing popularity in India.

The additional in-game supplies equip players on the battlefield and propel them to greater leaderboard rankings.

The codes expire after 12-18 hours

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes have to be accessed within a period of 12-18 hours. The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website. Users can claim multiple codes but each code can be accessed only once.

Check out the codes for December 29

Here are the codes for today i.e. December 29. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR FF11-WFNP-P956, SARG-886A-V5GR FF11,-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF9M-J31C-XKRG FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

Follow these steps to redeem the free codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section