Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 31: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for December 31: How to redeem?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 31, 2022, 09:52 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only by Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena launched Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades back in September 2021. The game quickly went mainstream, getting a huge response from Android users. It has also surpassed the 100 million download mark on Google Play Store. Now, as a token of appreciation, the creators offer redeemable 12-digit codes, that allow players to redeem in-game goods for free. These bonuses help players during combat.

Why does this story matter?

Battle royale games are fun to play with friends, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption scheme makes it even better.

The creators of the game release redeemable codes on a regular basis that grant players free access to several in-game items.

Those who don't want to spend money on in-game goodies can use these codes to claim rewards and expand their inventory.

The codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit redeemable alphanumeric codes have to be accessed within a period of 12 to 18 hours. They can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website. Users can claim multiple codes but each code can be accessed only once.

Check out the codes for December 31

Here are the codes for today i.e. December 31. Use them to collect rewards such as skins, weapons, diamonds, and more. VNY3MQWNKEGU, FFIC33NTEUKA, PCNF5CQBAJLK, GCNVA2PDRGRZ. WEYVGQC3CT8Q, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, 3IBBMSL7AK8G. X99TK56XDJ4X, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCO8BS5JW2D, FF9MJ31CXKRG. FFICJGW9NKYT, B3G7A22TWDR7X, FF7MUY4ME6SC, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P. ZZATXB24QES8, U8S47JGJH5MG.

What are the steps for redeeming the codes?

Head to Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box, and tap "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be collected from the game's mail section.