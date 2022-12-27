Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX's codes for December 27?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 27, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game that allows players to compete with one another on the battlefield, to improve their credit portfolio and leaderboard ranking. In this game, individuals can acquire a variety of useful items which can be obtained using real money. Players who are unwilling to spend resources can use redeemable codes that grant free access to exclusive bonuses.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is enjoying tremendous success in India. It was introduced back in September 2021.

Since its release, the game's enhanced visuals, regular updates, and rewards redemption system have all helped it gain fans in India.

As a token of appreciation, the game creators offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to obtain a variety of exciting in-game items for free.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Gamers must abide by a few basic rules while redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, only individuals using the Indian servers are eligible to claim the codes. Although they are allowed to access multiple codes in one sitting, each code can be used by them just once. The codes should be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption page within 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 27

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 27 can help unlock reward points, skins, an elite pass, combat equipment, in-game weapons, and more. The bonuses aim to improve the gaming experience on the battleground. F1TR-67UJ-BVFU, FUIK-MNBG-FRUJ, F4IJ-HGFE-RTYU, FFGT-YU81-KJHG. F4RT-GHML-OIYG, F5TY-HJMK-FR54, FT4I-KJHG-FRFT, F7UI-KMJN-HGFY. F6YU-JMNH-GFHF, F67U-JHGF-RTYH, FJBC-HJ2K-4RY7, FF11-WFNP-P956. FBYV-T2GD-B2EN, F4B5-NJ6I-TY8G, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF8M-BDXP-VCB1. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G.

What are the steps to redeem codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code, click on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." You can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section following each successful redemption.