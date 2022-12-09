Technology

iQOO 11, 11 Pro flagship smartphones launched: Check specifications, price

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 09, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

The 11 series handsets are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has launched two new flagship smartphones in China, namely, the 11 and 11 Pro. The former starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000) while the latter begins at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 59,000). Both smartphones are equipped with a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 50MP main camera. The smartphones will debut in India on January 10, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Vivo recently launched its X90 series in China, and now we are greeted with iQOO's premium models.

The iQOO 11 and 11 Pro boast the newest flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be seen in several top-tier Android smartphones.

Later this month, OPPO and Xiaomi are also expected to announce their flagship smartphones.

The handsets sport 144Hz AMOLED displays

The iQOO 11 and 11 Pro handsets feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, they house a squarish camera module. While both the models bear a 6.78-inch QHD+ E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the vanilla model has flat edges whereas the Pro version gets curved edges and a 1,440Hz PWM Dimming.

The devices have a 16MP selfie shooter

iQOO 11 flaunts a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary snapper, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The 11 Pro model boasts a 50MP Sony IMX866 main camera, a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP portrait lens. Up front, both smartphones get a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The handsets have LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage formats

The iQOO 11 and 11 Pro are fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handsets boot Android 13-based Origin OS Forest. The model 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support while the Pro version gets a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 11 and 11 Pro: Pricing and availability

The base 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of iQOO 11 and 11 Pro are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 59,000), respectively. The smartphones come in Track Edition (Grey), Legend Edition (White), and Isle of Man Edition (Green) shades.