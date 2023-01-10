Entertainment

Kang the Conqueror: Know everything about MCU's next Thanos-like villain

Kang the Conqueror: Know everything about MCU's next Thanos-like villain

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 10, 2023, 03:07 pm 2 min read

Kang the Conqueror is hailed as the next Thanos-like villain in MCU

Kang the Conqueror is touted to be the next Thanos-like villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which was confirmed by Kevin Feige. The character was introduced in Disney+ Hotstar's Loki in Episode 6. In Loki, the character shown was not the actual Kang, but a variant of him. Fans were excited to finally see Kang in the Ant-Man trailer. Know all about him.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel Studios is one of the most famous production companies that have produced some amazing films. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes and impeccable storytelling.

The MCU has a mass appeal worldwide.

The introduction of Kang the Conqueror has made the fans eager about what new is going to unfold in Phase 5 of MCU.

Details about the character

Jonathan Majors is donning the character of Kang and the deadly character seems to wreak havoc, and the proposed title Avengers: The Kang Dynasty suggests the same. The character is extremely powerful with impeccable abilities, powers, and intellect. The character also sets out for multiversal domination which makes him the most powerful MCU villain. Majors has the "evil-like" charisma to pull off the character.

Origins of Kang the Conqueror

Kang's character appeared for the first time back in Marvel Comics in 1963. It was a variant of Kang and the original Kang debuted in 1964. He was unique compared to others because of his time-traveling entity and had several past and future selves. He does not have any superhuman abilities but uses advanced technology to combat his would-be enemies.

More information about the character

Kang was created by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The character's alter-ego in the comics is Nathaniel Richards belonging to Other Earth, 31st century. He also has some aliases which include Pharaoh Rama-Tut (the variant in 1963's Fantastic Four issue), Victor Timely, Scarlet Centurion, and many more. These traits will make him a delight to watch in the new Ant-Man film.