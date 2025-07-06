Indian captains with tons in both innings of a Test
After slamming a record-breaking double-century, Indian skipper Shubman Gill scripted history with another ton in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored 269 in the first innings, followed it up with 161 in the second. He shattered multiple records. He became only the second Indian skipper with centuries in both innings of a Test. Here's the list.
#1
Sunil Gavaskar vs West Indies, Kolkata, 1978
In 1978, legend Sunil Gavaskar became the first Indian captain to score two centuries in a Test. His exploits came against West Indies in the 1978 Kolkata Test. His 107 powered India to 300 in the first innings. WI responded well with 327. Gavaskar scored an unbeaten 182 in the second innings as India declared on 361/1. However, WI saved the match at 197/9.
#2
Virat Kohli vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014
Decades later, Virat Kohli joined Gavaskar on this elite list, during India's 2014/15 Test series Down Under. The opener in Adelaide marked Kohli's Test captaincy debut, and the batter celebrated it with twin centuries (115 and 141). He became the first Indian captain to slam twin tons on their Test captaincy debut. He was also the second Indian with twin Test tons versus Australia.
#3
Shubman Gill vs England, Edgbaston, 2025
As mentioned, Gill is the latest entrant on this list. His remarkable innings of 269 (387) helped India post 587 against England at Edgbaston. This is the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England. Gill, who later scored 161 (162), also became the second Indian to slam a double-hundred and a hundred in the same Test after Gavaskar.