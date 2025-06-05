Captains to hit most sixes in an IPL season
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer had a stellar run in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring a whopping 604 runs in 17 matches.
Despite PBKS losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final, Iyer's performance was nothing short of phenomenal.
He smoked 39 sixes in IPL 2025, the second-most for any batter this year.
Here we look at captains with the most sixes in an IPL season.
#3
David Warner - 31 sixes in 2016
David Warner remains the only Sunisers Hyderabad batter to have scored over 800 runs in an IPL season.
Despite scoring a staggering 848 runs, Warner finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2016.
Having played 17 games, Warner averaged 54.21 as his strike rate was 156.17 (50s: 6, 100: 1).
The Australian slammed 31 sixes in addition to 88 fours that year.
Meanwhile, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title that year as they beat RCB in a high-octane final.
#2
Virat Kohli- 38 sixes in 2016
Virat Kohli was the one who outscored Warner in IPL 2016.
The RCB skipper slammed 973 runs across 16 innings, the most by a batter in an IPL season.
In his record-breaking campaign, Kohli not just scored four centuries, but also registered the most 50-plus scores in a single IPL edition - 11.
He averaged an astronomical 81.08 as his strike rate that year was 152.03.
Kohli tallied 38 sixes that season besides 83 fours as RCB ended as runners-up.
#1
Shreyas Iyer - 39 sixes in 2025
Iyer narrowly went past Kohli, having hit 39 sixes in IPL 2025 to top this list.
The PBKS skipper ended IPL 2025 with 604 runs at 50.33 (50s: 6). He also tallied 43 fours.
His strike rate of 175.07 is also the third-best among batters who have scored over 600 runs in a season.
Iyer also became the second Indian after Rishabh Pant to maintain a 50-plus average and 170-plus strike rate in an IPL season (minimum 600 runs).
DYK
Other captains with 30-plus sixes
As per ESPNcricinfo, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul are the only other captains to touch the 30-sixes mark in a season.
The former smashed 30 maximums en route to Chennai Super Kings' victorious 2018 campaign.
While Rahul hit 30 sixes for PBKS in 2021, he cleared the fence as many times in the following year as well.
However, he led Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.