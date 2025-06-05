What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer had a stellar run in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring a whopping 604 runs in 17 matches.

Despite PBKS losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final, Iyer's performance was nothing short of phenomenal.

He smoked 39 sixes in IPL 2025, the second-most for any batter this year.

Here we look at captains with the most sixes in an IPL season.