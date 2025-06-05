What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions of the 2025 Indian Premier League on June 3.

The Royal Challengers won their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was the star of RCB's win as he took two wickets.

He joined the list of veterans to have won four-plus IPL finals.

Here's the list.