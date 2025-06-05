These players have won four-plus IPL finals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions of the 2025 Indian Premier League on June 3.
The Royal Challengers won their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.
All-rounder Krunal Pandya was the star of RCB's win as he took two wickets.
He joined the list of veterans to have won four-plus IPL finals.
Here's the list.
#1
Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu: 6 finals
Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu jointly occupy the top spot on this elite list. The duo has won six IPL finals each.
Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles—2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He also won the 2009 edition with Deccan Chargers.
Meanwhile, Rayudu won three titles each for MI (2013, 2015, and 2017) and CSK (2018, 2021, and 2023).
#2
MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya: 5 finals
CSK have the joint-most IPL titles (5) with MI.
MS Dhoni led them to each of their five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023).
Besides, Kieron Pollard was once the backbone of MI. His presence was pivotal to their five trophies.
Similarly, Hardik Pandya helped MI scale heights between 2015 and 2020. He led Gujarat Titans to the 2022 IPL title.
#3
Ravindra Jadeja, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya: 4 finals
Ravindra Jadeja won the inaugural IPL edition (2008) with Rajasthan Royals. He won his next three titles with CSK (2018, 2021, and 2023).
The star all-rounder hit the winning runs for CSK in 2023.
Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga pledged his alliance to MI in his prime years (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019).
All-rounder Krunal Pandya won three titles with MI and one with RCB.