2026 Acura Integra debuts with new tech and styling updates

The 2026 Acura Integra, Honda Civic 's more upscale sibling, has been updated with a range of new features and appearance options. The biggest change is the introduction of a standard 9.0-inch touchscreen across all models, replacing the previous 7.0-inch unit. The infotainment system now also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for added convenience. For the uninitialise, Acura is the luxury and performance division of Japanese automaker Honda, based primarily in North America.

Interior upgrades More ambient lighting for an enhanced feel The 2026 Acura Integra also gets some interior updates, including new dashboard trim. The A-Spec model now comes with more ambient lighting for an enhanced feel. The Orchid interior option of the A-Spec model comes with blue faux-suede inserts, while those opting for Ebony upholstery will get new yellow contrast stitching on door panels, seats, steering wheel and shift boot.

Design changes Bold new look for the A-Spec model The 2026 Acura Integra A-Spec model also gets a bold new look with an aggressive body kit and black 18-inch wheels with a new design. The body kit features gloss black spoilers on the front end and sporty elements on the side sills. Three new paint colors have been introduced for this model year: Double Apex Blue Pearl, Solar Silver Metallic, and Urban Gray Pearl.