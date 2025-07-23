Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic shelved; everything we know

Shahid Kapoor 's much-anticipated biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been officially shelved, director Amit Rai confirmed in an interview with Mid-Day. The news comes as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly awaiting the film. Rai also expressed his frustration with the systemic issues plaguing the Indian film industry.

Industry critique 'The system is so cruel...': Rai on Bollywood's workings Rai, who previously directed the hit film OMG 2, shared his discontent with the industry's workings. He said, "The system is so cruel. Even if you have proved your mettle with a ₹180 crore film [OMG 2], it's not enough." "How is a director supposed to work here, under these systems of casting, production, star and management? You live with a story for five years and within minutes somebody writes a five-pager pointing out what is wrong and right."

Future plans Director to self-produce next project; Pankaj Tripathi onboard In light of these challenges, Rai has decided to self-produce his next project. He will work with Hungarian cinematographer Mate Herba and action/motion capture expert Isaac Hamon. The director also revealed that Pankaj Tripathi from OMG 2 will be part of his upcoming project. Akshay Kumar, another lead from OMG franchise, has also shown interest in collaborating with Rai again.

Actor appreciation Rai praised Tripathi, Kumar for being honest and generous Rai praised Tripathi and Kumar for being "generous" with their time and interest in projects that speak societal truths. He said, "An actor will only do what's working at the box office. Very few actors were honest with me." "Sometimes they weren't interested in being part of a film that's speaking the truth about society and instead wanted to do a love story."