The comedy film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, has crossed the ₹160cr milestone at the box office.

The movie earned over ₹4cr on its second Tuesday, taking its total to an impressive ₹162.15cr after 12 days of release.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring a star-studded cast, the film is enjoying a successful run.