'Housefull 5' is unstoppable; crosses ₹160cr at box office
What's the story
The comedy film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, has crossed the ₹160cr milestone at the box office.
The movie earned over ₹4cr on its second Tuesday, taking its total to an impressive ₹162.15cr after 12 days of release.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring a star-studded cast, the film is enjoying a successful run.
Box office journey
Second Tuesday numbers show the film is still going strong
After raking in ₹127cr during its first week and crossing the ₹150cr mark over the weekend, Housefull 5's second weekend saw a slight dip in numbers.
On the second Monday, the film's earnings dropped by around 67.4% to ₹3.75cr.
However, this decline was short-lived as the movie bounced back with an estimated rise of over 10% on its 12th day, earning ₹4.15cr (rough estimate).
Collection details
'Housefull 5' had a solid opening week
The film's box office journey began with a strong opening, earning ₹24cr on its first day.
It continued to perform well over the weekend with collections of ₹31cr and ₹32.5cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Despite a drop to ₹13cr on Monday, the film maintained steady earnings throughout the week, culminating in a total of ₹127.25cr by Thursday.
Star-studded cast
Massive ensemble cast
Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast, which is being credited as one of the major factors behind its success.
Apart from Kumar, Bachchan, and Deshmukh, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma.
The movie features veteran actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh, and Fardeen Khan, too.