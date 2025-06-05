Housefull 5 has earned ₹3.98cr at the time of writing; with block seats, this number goes up to ₹9cr.

Still, it is weak as per expectations. For example, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, which premiered on Thursday, had earned around ₹14cr in advance booking.

The opening day collection prediction has now been revised to ₹18-20 crore net, subject to strong spot bookings on Friday.

This is a significant dip from earlier expectations, which were based on the franchise's previous successes.