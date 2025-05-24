'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The much-awaited romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film is directed by David Dhawan, marking a reunion of the duo.
Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film will combine elements of romance, chaos, and comedy.
Here's everything to know.
Director's flair
David returns to his old brand with 'Hai Jawani...'
Known for his magic in the comedy genre, David is going back to his roots with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Per a Peeping Moon report, "The film will be a fun family entertainer, with a love triangle between the three."
It will also see the pairing of David and his son Varun return to the big screens after a long time.
They have earlier worked together on Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.
Actors' upcoming films
Take a look at the cast's upcoming releases
Varun will soon be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and backed by Dharma Productions.
He is also busy with Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh, among others.
Hegde, last seen in Retro, will share screen with Vijay in Jana Nayagan, while Thakur is awaiting the release of Dacoit.