May 24, 202510:59 am

What's the story

The much-awaited romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film is directed by David Dhawan, marking a reunion of the duo.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film will combine elements of romance, chaos, and comedy.

Here's everything to know.