Varun-Sharvari to lead 'Luka Chuppi 2': What to expect
What's the story
Maddock Films is gearing up to turn its 2019 family comedy hit, Luka Chuppi, into a franchise.
The sequel, Luka Chuppi 2, will star Varun Dhawan (38) and Sharvari (27) in lead roles, replacing Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon from the original, reported Peeping Moon.
Both actors have given their first nod and will be officially signing on once the script is locked in the coming months.
New direction
'Luka Chuppi 2' to introduce supernatural elements
The sequel will add a supernatural twist to its comedy, making it extremely different from the original film.
The story will be completely different, but the sense of humor will remain intact.
Laxman Utekar, who directed the first film, won't be helming the sequel.
He will be involved creatively as a co-producer, with the directorial duties now resting with one of his associates.
Onscreen pairing
Dhawan and Sharvari's 1st collaboration in 'Luka Chuppi 2'
Despite both Dhawan and Sharvari being part of Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe, Luka Chuppi 2 will be their first collaboration.
The makers were looking for a fresh pairing and they got their ideal match in Dhawan and Sharvari.
The production timelines are being finalized as both actors have multiple commitments lined up ahead, but Maddock Films hopes to start shooting in the first half of 2026.
Actor commitments
Dhawan and Sharvari's upcoming projects
Dhawan has two films lined up for release: Dharma Productions's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, and his father's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
He will also reprise his Bhediya role in a cameo appearance in Thama, which releases on Diwali 2025.
Meanwhile, Sharvari will next star opposite Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj Films's first female-led spy thriller, Alpha, releasing on Christmas.