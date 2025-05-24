Prime Video cancels 'The Wheel of Time' after 3 seasons
What's the story
After three seasons, Amazon Prime Video has announced the cancelation of its fantasy series, The Wheel of Time.
This announcement comes only a month after the Season 3 finale aired on April 17.
Despite being Prime Video's most-watched series premiere in 2021 and remaining a solid performer throughout its run, the show witnessed a notable drop in viewership during its latest season.
Viewership decline
'The Wheel of Time' failed to maintain viewership
The show's viewership slipped in its latest season, causing it to drop out of Nielsen's Top 10 Originals chart after the initial three weeks of Season 3.
This was a sharp decline compared to the previous two seasons, which had consistently remained on the list throughout the show.
Even after it was ranked No. 1 on Prime Video in several countries, Season 3's overall performance wasn't strong enough to justify a fourth season.
Financial implications
Financial concerns behind the cancelation
The high production costs of The Wheel of Time, along with its declining viewership, raised financial concerns for Prime Video.
Although the show's creativity appealed to the streamer's executives, these factors ultimately led to its cancelation.
As per Deadline, insiders have claimed that financial considerations were the driving force behind this decision.
Cast and crew
A look at the star-studded cast and creative team
The series boasts a stellar cast, including Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, and Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, among others.
Adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, the book-to-screen adaptation first premiered in November 2021.