Paresh Rawal returns signing amount after quitting 'Hera Pheri 3'
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently confirmed quitting the iconic Hera Pheri franchise, leaving fans disappointed and confused.
The actor, who was supposed to reprise his beloved character of Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, confirmed his exit from the project last week.
Now, Rawal has returned the signing amount to Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.
Financial details
Rawal's return of signing amount and interest
A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Paresh has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series."
The actor's total fees for the film were set at ₹15 crore initially, with a balance amount of ₹14.89 crore to be paid one month after the film's release.
However, Rawal was concerned about this payment structure, especially as the film's principal shoot was due next year, added the report.
Director's reaction
'Hera Pheri 3' director Priyadarshan expressed disappointment
Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan was heartbroken with Rawal's sudden exit.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Paresh indicated nothing. When I heard about his decision, I messaged him to ask what happened."
"He replied, saying I shouldn't try to call him because he didn't want to talk about it, and that he does not want to disrespect me."
"Is this how you show respect? I am very, very hurt."
Production details
'Hera Pheri 3' teaser shot on 'Bhooth Bangla' sets
Trade sources revealed that the announcement teaser of Hera Pheri 3 was shot on the sets of Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Kumar, Rawal, and Tabu, among others.
Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3, which also stars Suniel Shetty, is in the early stages of production and was originally scheduled for a release in 2026 or 2027.
However, with Rawal's exit and the recent developments, the future of the project remains uncertain.