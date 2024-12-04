Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Govinda has expressed that his participation in any sequel, including 'Bhagam Bhag 2', would depend on factors like script, character, director, and remuneration.

Meanwhile, the sequel to 'Bhagam Bhag' is being developed by a new team, aiming to make it "madder, crazier and funnier."

In other news, Govinda announced his return to comedy with upcoming films 'Bayen Haath Ka Khel', 'Pinky Darling', and 'Len Den: It's All About Business'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhagam Bhag 2' is in the making

No Govinda in 'Bhagam Bhag 2'? Actor speaks out

By Tanvi Gupta 12:41 pm Dec 04, 202412:41 pm

What's the story The 2006 comedy film Bhagam Bhag, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, has been a cult classic. Now, nearly two decades later, a sequel has been confirmed. However, Govinda recently revealed that he has not yet been approached for this anticipated project. He told Mid-Day on Wednesday: "Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 or sat down for a discussion."

Project considerations

'If I do a project, I must discuss it..'

Govinda further said his decision to do any sequel would depend on some key factors. "I know sequels are popular today, but one should not go by beliefs, suggestions, and popularity. If I do a project, I must discuss it in its entirety—from the remuneration to the script, my character, and the director," he said. He stressed he would have to thoroughly evaluate the script, and overall terms before committing to a project.

Sequel progress

'Bhagam Bhag 2' scripting and production details

The sequel to Bhagam Bhag is being scripted by a new team of writers. Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who recently acquired the rights from Shemaroo Entertainment, is also part of the scriptwriting team. She will co-produce this film with Shemaroo. The producers confirmed they are working on Bhagam Bhag 2 and want to make it "madder, crazier and funnier." The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2025.

New ventures

Meanwhile, Govinda's upcoming projects and 'Bhagam Bhag 2' production

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda announced his upcoming films Bayen Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business. These projects mark a significant return for the actor known for his classic comedic timing. An official announcement with more details about these movies is expected to be out soon. Coming back to Bhagam Bhag, the film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.