Anees Bazmee, renowned for his unique comedy style, was hospitalized due to stress when his film 'Welcome' received poor initial reactions, with no laughter during trial runs.

However, after reflecting on his script, Bazmee stood by his work.

However, after reflecting on his script, Bazmee stood by his work.

Despite the early setbacks, 'Welcome' became a massive hit, earning over ₹122 crore worldwide, and is now considered a cult film, still resonating with audiences 16 years later.

'Welcome' was a major post-release success, but didn't do well in test screenings

When 'Welcome's poor reactions landed Anees Bazmee in hospital

By Isha Sharma 02:34 pm Oct 10, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Anees Bazmee recently opened up about the stress he went through during the test screenings of his 2007 comedy film Welcome. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that not a single person laughed during these screenings, which landed him in the hospital due to extreme stress. Ironically, despite this, Welcome went on to become a major post-release success and is regarded as one of India's biggest cult comedies.

'I can't now go and tickle people in the theater'

Bazmee, who is famous for his own brand of comedy, was surprised when early viewers told him Welcome wasn't a comedy film. Defending his work, he said, "I told them this is what I have made, and I can't now go and tickle people in the theater." "This is the only kind of comedy I know how to make. I can't put buffoonery, double entendre... They are shortcuts, and I don't believe in them." "I believe in writing comedy."

'Full trial runs didn't have a single person laughing'

The absence of laughter in the screenings was a far cry from what Bazmee had imagined. He remembered, "Full trial runs of Welcome did not have a single person laughing in the theater." "There were so many people linked to the film including the financiers. So I was very stressed." "On the hospital bed, I reviewed my script scene-by-scene. at the end of two days, I came to the conclusion that this works. my conviction said this is very nice."

'Welcome' eventually became a major success

Despite the initial hiccups, Welcome turned out to be a massive hit on release and was even declared a cult film by the audience. More than 16 years after its release, the jokes and script still resonate with the viewers. The film also gave birth to several memes on social media platforms. It starred Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Katrina Kaif among others and reportedly earned over ₹122 crore worldwide. Watch it on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.