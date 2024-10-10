Summarize Simplifying... In short The team of the upcoming film 'Singham Again', including director Shetty and stars Devgn and Kapoor Khan, will perform the Ravan 'dahan' at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela on October 12.

By Tanvi Gupta 02:28 pm Oct 10, 202402:28 pm

What's the story The stars of the much-awaited film Singham Again, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with director Rohit Shetty, will perform the Ravan dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramleela. The event will be held on Saturday (October 12) as part of Dussehra celebrations. Per reports, Arjun Singh, president of the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi, confirmed their participation in a statement.

'Singham Again' team to mark victory of good over evil

Singh said, "To mark the victory of good over evil, this time at the Lav Kush Ramleela we invited Singham Again director Shetty and its stars Devgn and Kapoor Khan." "They have accepted our invitation and will perform the Ravan dahan at the event on October 12." This isn't Devgn's first time performing Ravan dahan; he had participated back in 2016 too.

'Singham Again' cast and character insights revealed

Notably, the Ravan dahan event also acts as a promotional platform for Singham Again, which releases on Diwali. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. At a recent trailer launch in Mumbai, Kapoor Khan said she was honored to play the character of Sita in the film. She called Singham Again a "modern-day interpretation of Ramayana."

Last year, Kangana Ranaut made history at the same event

Meanwhile, to recall, in 2023, actor Kangana Ranaut made history by becoming the first woman to perform the Ravan dahan at Lav Kush Ramleela. She set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow, marking a significant moment in the event's history. This year, it will be interesting to see how Devgn, Kapoor Khan, and Shetty carry forward this tradition.