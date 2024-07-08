In brief Simplifying... In brief Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh are teaming up for Aditya Dhar's upcoming action thriller, with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal also joining the cast.

Dutt will play the villain, while the roles of Madhavan and Rampal are yet to be revealed.

Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh to star in action thriller

Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna collaborate for Aditya Dhar's action thriller: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are set to commence filming their first joint project, an untitled action thriller, in August 2024. The film is inspired by true events and will feature Singh as a key agent in the history of Indian Intelligence Agencies. The first schedule of this highly anticipated movie will begin at an international location, followed by a stint in India. Now, a big name's association with the project is being talked about.

Casting news

Akshaye Khanna might join Singh

Akshaye Khanna is set to star alongside Singh in this action thriller, reported Pinkvilla on Monday. A source close to the development revealed that "Khanna and Singh share a very interesting dynamic in this feature film." Dhar is reportedly excited to bring their chemistry to the screen, with Khanna expressing his admiration for Dhar's writing and confirming his participation in the project.

Ensemble cast

Additional cast members revealed for Dhar's action thriller

Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal have also been reported to join the cast of this action thriller. Dutt has been cast as the antagonist, while details about Madhavan and Rampal's characters remain undisclosed. A PeepingMoon report stated that this mission-based action thriller will be titled Dhurandhar. However, no confirmation from the makers has come.

Future projects

Singh's upcoming projects post Dhar's thriller

Following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Singh is set to continue his cinematic journey with this untitled action thriller. After wrapping up this project, he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3. Additionally, Singh has another film, Shaktimaan, lined up for a 2025 release.