Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna collaborate for Aditya Dhar's action thriller: Report
Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are set to commence filming their first joint project, an untitled action thriller, in August 2024. The film is inspired by true events and will feature Singh as a key agent in the history of Indian Intelligence Agencies. The first schedule of this highly anticipated movie will begin at an international location, followed by a stint in India. Now, a big name's association with the project is being talked about.
Akshaye Khanna might join Singh
Akshaye Khanna is set to star alongside Singh in this action thriller, reported Pinkvilla on Monday. A source close to the development revealed that "Khanna and Singh share a very interesting dynamic in this feature film." Dhar is reportedly excited to bring their chemistry to the screen, with Khanna expressing his admiration for Dhar's writing and confirming his participation in the project.
Additional cast members revealed for Dhar's action thriller
Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal have also been reported to join the cast of this action thriller. Dutt has been cast as the antagonist, while details about Madhavan and Rampal's characters remain undisclosed. A PeepingMoon report stated that this mission-based action thriller will be titled Dhurandhar. However, no confirmation from the makers has come.
Singh's upcoming projects post Dhar's thriller
Following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Singh is set to continue his cinematic journey with this untitled action thriller. After wrapping up this project, he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3. Additionally, Singh has another film, Shaktimaan, lined up for a 2025 release.