'Rock On!!': How Bollywood film changed landscape for rock bands

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 09:43 am 3 min read

Revisiting 'Rock On!!' on its 15th anniversary

From head banging to Pichle Saat Dinon Mein to resorting to Tum Ho Toh during "sadboi hours," Rock On!! manages to be a part of our daily lives to date. The musical drama was released 15 years ago and changed the course of Bollywood music. The path-breaking movie also added a new (read: raw) perspective to the way mainstream Bollywood looked at rock bands.

Portrayal of rock bands in mainstream Bollywood

For the longest time, rock bands were equated with delinquent elements of society who are on a journey of canceling societal norms. Mainstream cinema stereotyped rock musicians with alcoholism and drug abuse, whereas this Abhishek Kapoor directorial was a fresh, humane take. The movie examines a band named Magik and how their passion for making music stayed the same even after changes in dynamics.

All band members received focus

The musical drama was a first of a kind as it explored the gray areas of jealousy, economic stability, modern-day relationships, and friendships. The movie focused on the ensemble instead of the mainstream narrative of "lead actors." All the band members (Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, and Luke Kenny) brought distinct characteristics that were the magical glue of Magik.

An ode to '90s and early 2000s Indian rockstars

The movie was an ode to the rock and indie pop scene of the '90s and 2000s India. The amalgamation of soulful lyrics with catchy beats was a sensation and a much-needed breather from mainstream music. The characters were lanky, sported a goatee and long hair, reminiscing the yesteryear rock stars! The East meets West look gave birth to a new confluence—Desi rockstars!

The fusion lyrics were the ultimate game-changer

The movie was released at a time when mainstream Bollywood music incorporated gibberish English lyrics to cater to the millennial audience. The timeless album united Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's rock music and Javed Akhtar's Urdu/Hinglish lyrics. The veteran poet/lyricist correctly factored in the millennial sensibilities. Only Javed Sahib could rhyme "Meri laundry ka ek bill (My laundry's bill)," with "Ek aadhi padhi novel (A half-read novel)!"

An evergreen album for ages to come

Until Rock On!!, Bollywood used music as a commercial tool to make more money. The album still rings true as the songs were in no way close to the mainstream music and the makers used the age-old "music is universal" technique. From Sinbad the Sailor to Phir Dekhiye, the album became an instant hit among people of various age groups and socio-economic strata.

'Rock On 2' album deserves another chance

The multiple National Award-winning film had a sequel titled Rock On 2 in 2016 during demonetization. Despite great music and decent reviews, the film tanked badly. To date, it's one of the most underrated Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy albums. The music encapsulated the new-gen taste and projected the growth curve of Magik. Manzar Naya to Tere Mere Dil to Woh Jahaan, the album was an absolute banger!

Personal: Jason West's cinematography made it way more endearing

For me, Rock On!! is a safe house of emotions and camaraderie. I loved Jason West's visual allegory and his distinct camera movements. The London-based cinematographer added a new way of looking at Hindi films. His juxtaposing of block frames and typical color grading added to the rustic yet suave vibe of the film. Planning a rewatch? It is streaming on Netflix!

