Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 12:01 pm 1 min read

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has emerged to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and this is a sign that Bollywood is very much alive. The sequel received negative reviews from critics but has emerged to be a viewers' favorite. At the Indian box office, it is inching toward the Rs. 400 crore mark. Let's see if it can break Pathaan's record!

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 14 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 389.1 crore in India. The movie has become a phenomenon in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. The cast includes Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios. It is pitted against OMG 2.

