Highest individual scores for England at The Oval in Tests

England batters have produced several historic performances on home soil over the years. Since hosting its first Test back in 1880, the iconic Kennington Oval has seen some riveting batting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the highest individual scores for England at this iconic venue in Test cricket.

#1 Leonard Hutton: 364 vs Australia, 1938 Only two teams have crossed the 900-run mark in Test history. England were the first to do so in the 1938 Oval Test against Australia. They racked up 903/7d, the second-highest total in Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. A 364-run knock from Leonard Hutton helped the hosts achieve this. He faced 847 balls. Hutton's is still the highest individual score for England in Tests.

#2 Ian Bell: 235 vs India, 2011 England hammered the MS Dhoni-led India at The Oval in 2011. Former batters Ian Bell (235) and Kevin Pietersen (175) thrashed a bleak Indian pace attack, helping England reach 591/6d in the first innings. The former slammed 23 fours and 2 sixes in his 364-ball stay. England bowled India out twice (300 and 283), winning by an innings.