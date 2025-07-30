Highest individual scores for England at The Oval in Tests
What's the story
England batters have produced several historic performances on home soil over the years. Since hosting its first Test back in 1880, the iconic Kennington Oval has seen some riveting batting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the highest individual scores for England at this iconic venue in Test cricket.
#1
Leonard Hutton: 364 vs Australia, 1938
Only two teams have crossed the 900-run mark in Test history. England were the first to do so in the 1938 Oval Test against Australia. They racked up 903/7d, the second-highest total in Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. A 364-run knock from Leonard Hutton helped the hosts achieve this. He faced 847 balls. Hutton's is still the highest individual score for England in Tests.
#2
Ian Bell: 235 vs India, 2011
England hammered the MS Dhoni-led India at The Oval in 2011. Former batters Ian Bell (235) and Kevin Pietersen (175) thrashed a bleak Indian pace attack, helping England reach 591/6d in the first innings. The former slammed 23 fours and 2 sixes in his 364-ball stay. England bowled India out twice (300 and 283), winning by an innings.
#3
Marcus Trescothick: 219 vs South Africa, 2003
Former opener Marcus Trescothick played a key role in England's nine-wicket win over South Africa in the 2003 Oval Test. The Proteas racked up a mammoth 484 in the first innings. England responded with an even better 604/9d, thanks to Threscothick's 219 off 374 balls. The former left-handed batter hammered 32 fours and 2 sixes. Threscothick later scored 69* as England chased down 110.