Asia Cup: Will backlash impact India vs Pakistan clash?
What's the story
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for this year's Asia Cup, confirming a much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on September 14. The announcement has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many calling for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw from the tournament. The public outrage stems from the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.
Uncertainty
BCCI's participation in Asia Cup still uncertain
Following the Pahalgam attack, the BCCI had delayed confirming its participation in the Asia Cup, leaving the tournament on the brink of cancelation. The announcement of the schedule by the ACC, led by Mohsin Naqvi, has implications for the BCCI's decision-making process. A sports ministry source told PTI that while they don't have a say in this matter as per current regulations, they are waiting for BCCI's response to public sentiment.
Consequences
If India forfeit Pakistan match, it will be walkover
If India decide to forfeit the match against Pakistan, it would be a loss for the Indian team. According to NDTV, the organizers would treat it as a walkover and award Pakistan the points. A source told the channel that this isn't just a bilateral contest but part of a multi-nation tournament, and forfeiting wouldn't be desirable as it would give Pakistan an unfair advantage.
Schedule
Asia Cup to begin on September 9
The Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20I format, will begin on September 9 with Team India set to play its first match of the tournament against hosts United Arab Emirates on the following day. As per the current format, India could play Pakistan as many as three times should both teams progress to the Super 4 stage and the final.