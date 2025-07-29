Asia Cup: Will backlash impact India vs Pakistan clash? 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for this year's Asia Cup , confirming a much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on September 14. The announcement has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many calling for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw from the tournament. The public outrage stems from the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

Uncertainty BCCI's participation in Asia Cup still uncertain Following the Pahalgam attack, the BCCI had delayed confirming its participation in the Asia Cup, leaving the tournament on the brink of cancelation. The announcement of the schedule by the ACC, led by Mohsin Naqvi, has implications for the BCCI's decision-making process. A sports ministry source told PTI that while they don't have a say in this matter as per current regulations, they are waiting for BCCI's response to public sentiment.

Consequences If India forfeit Pakistan match, it will be walkover If India decide to forfeit the match against Pakistan, it would be a loss for the Indian team. According to NDTV, the organizers would treat it as a walkover and award Pakistan the points. A source told the channel that this isn't just a bilateral contest but part of a multi-nation tournament, and forfeiting wouldn't be desirable as it would give Pakistan an unfair advantage.