Decoding the best ODI bowling spells from the year 2023

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:15 am Dec 23, 202308:15 am

Mohammed Shami had a sensational year in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2023 has been an action-packed year for cricket fans as they experienced some exciting ODI clashes. Along with the batters, the bowlers also made their mark with some of the best spells this year. Some spells simply rattled the opposition's batting lineups while some bowlers made full use of the conditions. Here we decode some of the best bowling spells from 2023.

Mohammed Shami's 5/18 against SL in the 2023 World Cup

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami had a historic outing in the 2023 ODI World Cup. One of his three five-wicket hauls in the tournament came against SL. Chasing India's total of 358, Lanka folded for only 55. Shami dismissed Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha in two deliveries. Later, he sent back Dushmantha Chameera, Angelo Mathews and Kasun Rajitha as he finished with figures of 5/18.

Ish Sodhi's match-winning 6/39 versus Bangladesh in Mirpur

New Zealand registered a historic win over Bangladesh earlier this year (2-0). The Kiwis took the lead in Mirpur and Ish Sodhi was the orchestrator of that win. The leg-spinner finished with a career-best 6/39. Sodhi removed Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar in three balls. He spun his web around Towhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal, Mehedy Hasan and Hasan Mahmud. Bangladesh were bundled for 168.

Jofra Archer's career-best figures of 6/40 against SA in Kimberley

2023 was a tough year for Jofra Archer but he delivered one of the best spells of the year, registering career-best bowling figures of 6/40 against SA. Chasing a mammoth total of 347, Archer removed Rassie van der Dussen first followed by the dismissal of Aiden Markram. He also scalped David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi to complete his six-wicket haul.

Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 against SL in the Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj brought mayhem to the SL batting order in the 2023 Asia Cup final. He made the new ball talk and the entire Lankan batting order collapsed for 50. He first removed Pathum Nissanka followed by Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva, all four in the fourth over. Later, Siraj dismissed Dasun Shanaka and Kushal Mendis to complete his figures of 6/21.

Mohammed Shami's record-breaking 7/57 versus NZ in the 2023 WC

Shami was at his best in the 2023 WC and even more in the semi-final against NZ. His figures of 7/57 were the best-ever WC bowling figures by an Indian. The speedster removed Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in consecutive overs followed by the wickets of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson. Shami was instrumental in India's 70-run victory.