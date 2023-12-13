Gerald Coetzee takes his maiden three-fer in T20Is: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:01 am Dec 13, 202312:01 am

Gerald Coetzee conceded 32 runs in 3.3 overs

Pacer Gerald Coetzee was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the 2nd T20I against India at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Coetzee took three wickets as India smashed 180/7 in 19.3 overs before rain interrupted. The Proteas eventually received a target of 152 runs (DLS method). Notably, Coetzee scalped his maiden three-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Here are the stats.

Coetzee was on a hat-trick

Coetzee, playing only his fourth T20I, continued his exploits with the ball. He took his first wicket, dismissing Tilak Varma in the sixth over. The Proteas pacer bowled the innings' final over, having dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh on back-to-back deliveries. However, he couldn't complete his over as rain brought an end to India's innings. Coetzee conceded 32 runs in 3.3 overs.

A revelation for the Proteas

Coetzee was a revelation for SA in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The right-arm pacer was SA's highest wicket-taker, picking up 20 wickets from just eight games at an incredible average of 19.80. Coetzee has the required pace and variations to succeed in the shortest format as well. He is expected to light up the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

60 wickets in T20 cricket

As mentioned, Coetzee is a potent bowler in T20 cricket. He now has 60 scalps from 42 T20s at an average of less than 20. The tally includes as many as four four-wicket hauls.