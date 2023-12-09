Kane Williamson surpasses 2,000 Test runs in Asia: Key stats

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha

Kane Williamson surpassed 2,000 runs in Asia (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson continues his record-breaking run in Test cricket. He has become the first-ever Kiwi player to complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket in Asia. Williamson attained this feat with his eighth run on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. He registered 13 runs in the first innings and scored 11 thereafter.

Williamson tops this list

As mentioned, Williamson has become the first New Zealand batter to complete 2,000 Test runs in Asia. Notably, former captain Stephen Fleming is the only other Kiwi player with over 1,500 runs in this regard. He smashed 1,571 runs from 18 Tests in Asia. Notably, Williamson attained this feat in his 24th Test in Asian conditions.

Williamson also has a double-ton in Asia

Playing his 24th Test in the Asian continent, Williamson has raced to 2,003 runs at a sensational average of 48.85. The tally includes seven tons and as many fifties. He also owns a double-century in Asia.

Williamson slammed his 29th Test century in Sylhet

Williamson smashed an innings-defining ton in the 1st innings of the series opener. He now owns 29 Test tons, having equaled Sir Donald Bradman and Virat Kohli. The right-hander became the first New Zealand player with a century in four consecutive Tests. He is also the second NZ player with a century in three consecutive Test innings.

New Zealand draw Test series with win in 2nd match

NZ, who lost the first Test, came back valiantly to claim a win in the second Test on Day 4 to draw the two-match series 1-1. Bangladesh managed 172/10 in the first innings before NZ were reduced to 55/5. Day 2 was washed out and on Day 3, NZ folded for 180. Bangladesh managed 144 in their second innings before NZ won (139/6).