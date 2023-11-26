Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Test series: Presenting the Statistical preview

Bangladesh have a solitary Test win over NZ (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh are gearing up to host New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting on November 28. The Kiwis won the ODI leg of the tour, which took place before the ICC Cricket World Cup. Though many back them to shine in the Test matches, Bangladesh have also been solid at home. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

Here's the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Bangladesh have featured in 17 Tests with the Kiwis prevailing in 13 games. Bangladesh won only a single Test. The two teams have played three draws. The Tigers drew their last series (away) against NZ in 2022. Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win over NZ in Mount Maunganui last year. It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh team.

A look at the Bangladesh squad for the Test series

Bangladesh squad for the NZ Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Morad. Left-arm spinner Morad earned his first call-up while uncapped players like Shahadat and Hasan have also been included in the squad.

A look at Bangladesh's key performers

Mushfiqur has amassed 442 runs against NZ in nine Test matches at 34. He has slammed a solitary hundred and two fifties. Shanto is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Test cricket this year with 274 runs at 68.50 (100s: 2). He owns 144 runs against NZ. Mehidy has scalped 10 wickets against NZ in five Tests. Shoriful has claimed five scalps against the Kiwis.

A look at NZ's squad for the Test series

NZ squad for the Test series: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, and Neil Wagner. Matt Henry sustained an injury against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup and he has been replaced by Neil Wagner.

Here are NZ's key performers

Latham is NZ's second-highest run-getter against Bangladesh with 734 runs in six Tests at an average of 91.75. He has slammed three hundred and a solitary fifty (HS: 252). Williamson has also compiled 683 runs against Bangladesh, slamming three centuries and four fifties. Wagner is NZ's second-most wicket-taker against Bangladesh with 39 wickets. Meanwhile, Southee has claimed 29 scalps versus the Tigers.

Approaching milestones for Bangladesh players

Mominul Haque (3,791) can become the fourth batter to accomplish 4,000 Test runs for Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (89) is closing in on 100 Test wickets on home soil. Taijul Islam (139) can become the second Bangladesh bowler after Shakib to accomplish 150 Test wickets at home. Mushfiqur Rahim (93) can complete 100 stumpings in List A cricket.

Approaching milestones for New Zealand players

Henry Nicholls is just 52 runs short of completing 3,000 runs in Test cricket. Team skipper Tim Southee can get to 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He is just 24 short of the milestone. Devon Conway (1,403) and Daryl Mitchell (1,316) are closing in on 2,000 runs in the longest format. Spinner Ajaz Patel is two short of completing 50 Test wickets.