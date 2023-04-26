Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Rajasthan Royals welcome Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals welcome Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium for match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. RR are placed third in the 10-team table as CSK top the show with 10 points from seven games. Both sides have crunch players in the mix to make a difference. Ahead of a tough contest, we decode the statistical preview.

H2H record and story of IPL 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, RR and CSK have met on 27 occasions in the IPL. RR have claimed 12 wins with CSK pocketing the other 15. In IPL 2023, CSK are top of the pile, having claimed 10 points from seven games (W5 L2). Meanwhile, the Royals are third with four wins and three defeats from seven games (eight points).

Key performers for CSK in IPL 2023

CSK opener Devon Conway has hammered 314 runs from seven games at 52.33. He has four smashed four successive fifties and is currently the second-highest scorer in the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed 270 runs as well. With the ball, Tushar Deshpande leads the line for CSK with 12 scalps from seven games at 23.17. Ravindra Jadeja has 10 wickets under his belt.

Key performers for RR in IPL 2023

IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler leads the line for RR with 244 runs from seven games at 34.86. He has three fifties under his belt. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't shied away up front, scoring 227 runs. With the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal has managed 12 scalps for RR at 18.83. Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult have managed nine scalps each.

Key milestones on offer

Buttler has smashed 144 sixes in the IPL and is six short of 150. Gaikwad has smacked 1,477 runs and is 23 shy of the 1,500-run mark. Sanju Samson has clobbered 292 IPL fours and is eight shy of 300. Chahal has 18 scalps against CSK in the IPL and can become the sixth bowler with 20-plus wickets.

Poll Who will win the clash between RR and CSK?