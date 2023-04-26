Sports

2nd Test: Sri Lanka dominate rain-hit Day 3 against Ireland

2nd Test: Sri Lanka dominate rain-hit Day 3 against Ireland

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka dominated a rain-hit Day 3 against Ireland in Galle in the ongoing second Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka dominated a rain-hit Day 3 against Ireland in Galle in the ongoing second Test. Resuming the day on 81/0, SL went on to manage 357/1. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fluent 113. Fellow opener Nishan Madushka is unbeaten on 149. Kusal Mendis has played his hand with a brisk 96-ball 83*, adding a 129-run stand alongside Madushka. SL trail by 135 runs.

Here's the summary of Day 3

Karunaratne continued from where he left off on Day 2. His positive knock helped the Lankans maintain a sound scoring rate. Madushka played second fiddle and supported both Karunaratne and Mendis in two mammoth stands. He got to his century with a six. Mendis has looked promising in dealing with boundaries. Ireland bowlers had a rough day, claiming just the solitary scalp of Karunaratne.

Karunaratne scored a solid 113

Karunaratne has been prolific in terms of his strike rate. Once again, the veteran southpaw took the initiative from the beginning to unsettle the Irishmen. He brought up his ton with a single, having faced 116 balls. Karunaratne managed 15 fours in his 113-run knock. He was finally dismissed by Curtis Campher with an excellent short delivery on the stroke of lunch.

Karunaratne surpasses 6,500 runs

Karunaratne has slammed over 3,400 runs at home (3,430) in the longest format, averaging 51.19. This was his 11th century at home and a second versus Ireland. Meanwhile, Karunaratne has also surpassed the 6,500-run mark in Tests (6,524). He is now the fifth Sri Lankan to achieve this milestone. Karunaratne has also surpassed former New Zealand ace Brendon McCullum in terms of runs (6,453).

Five fifty-plus scores in six innings

Karunaratne has scored five fifty-plus scores in six innings. Versus New Zealand, he smashed 50, 17, 89, and 51 last month. And now versus Ireland, he has two successive tons under his belt.

Madushka smashes his maiden Test ton

A defining knock saw Madushka hammer his maiden Test ton. His 149*-run knock has been laced with 18 fours and a six. Madushka brought up his ton with a six of Harry Tector's bowling. He got to his ton, having consumed 159 balls in the 48th over. Madushka has surpassed the 3,500-run mark in First-Class cricket. He has scored his 12th FC hundred.

Mendis chips in with a solid 83*

Mendis, who struck a century in the first match, is closing in on another triple-digit score for Sri Lanka. His 83* was laced with seven fours and five sixes. Notably, he smashed Matthew Humphreys for three sixes in an over.