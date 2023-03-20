Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva completes 3,000 runs in Test: Key stats

Dhananjaya de Silva smashed a valiant 98 off 185 balls in the ongoing second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He struck 12 fours and a six. During the course, the right-handed batter also completed 3,000 runs in the format. He missed out on what would have been his 10th Test century. Here we look at his stats in Test cricket.

A crucial knock from De Silva

After being folded for 164 in reply to NZ's 580/4 (declared), SL were asked to follow on. De Silva, who bagged a six-ball duck in his first outing, bounced back emphatically. He arrived at number six with the scorecard reading 116/4. He rebuilt the innings with a 126-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal (62). The batter added 76 runs with Nishan Madushka (39) as well.

3,000 runs for de Silva

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Silva became the 15th Sri Lankan batter to amass 3,000 runs in Tests as he got the milestone in his 47th Test. The all-rounder now tallies 3,006 runs at 38.53 in Tests. Besides nine tons, he owns 11 fifties as well. With his off-spin, the 31-year-old has so far scalped 34 Test wickets at 55.26.