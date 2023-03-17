Sports

India overcome Australia in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 08:39 pm 3 min read

India beat Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked three-fers as Mitchell Marsh slammed 81. In response, India were 39/4 at one stage before showing resistance and claiming a crucial win (191/5). KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja shared an unbeaten century-plus stand.

How did the match pan out?

Australia lost an early wicket before Marsh and Steve Smith added a solid 72-run stand. Marsh shared another 50-plus stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne. Australia were 139/3 before Labuschagne fell and then India picked wickets in a pile. Hosts India were off to a shocking start before Rahul (75*) shared two crucial stands alongside Hardik Pandya and Jadeja (45*) to get his side home.

Marsh hammers his 14th ODI fifty

Opening the batting for the first time in ODIs, Marsh played a counter-attacking knock and scored a 65-ball 81. His knock was laced with 10 fours and five maximums. He shifted his gears even further after completing his half-century off 51 balls. Marsh has raced to 1,895 runs in 70 ODIs at 33.24 (SR: 90.66). The tally includes one ton and 14 fifties.

Siraj owns the most powerplay wickets in ODIs since 2022

As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj, who got Travis Head in the first over, has raced to 26 wickets in the powerplay overs (ODIs). Notably, Siraj owns the most number of wickets in the powerplay overs in ODIs since 2022. Siraj has featured in 21 ODIs since the start of 2022 and scalped 26 powerplay wickets. He averages 14.42 in this period (ER: 3.91).

41 scalps for Siraj in ODI cricket

In 22 ODIs, Siraj now owns 41 scalps at 19.95. He has an excellent economy rate of 4.65. Versus Australia, this was his second ODI. He managed 0/76 from 10 overs back in 2019.

162 scalps for Shami

Shami was the pick of the bowlers against Australia (3/17). In 88 ODIs, Shami has scalped 162 wickets at 25.58 with an economy of 5.58. In 20 ODI matches against Australia, Shami has claimed 32 wickets at 32.65. Shami is now the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker for India versus Australia in ODIs. He is behind Kapil Dev (45), Ajit Agarkar (36), and Javagal Srinath (33).

Jadeja and Kuldeep ink these numbers

Indian left-arm spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav bowled well. Jadeja took 2/46 from nine overs. He now has 191 wickets at 37.21. Meanwhile, Kuldeep managed 1/48 from eight overs. He has raced to 131 scalps at 27.59.

Key numbers for the Indian batters

Shubman Gill scored a 31-ball 20 for India. He has now raced to 1,274 ODI runs at 70.77. Gill surpassed former India keeper Nayan Mongia (1,272) in terms of runs. Pandya slammed a 31-ball 25. He hit three fours and a six. He now has 1,543 runs at 33.54. Rahul slammed his 13th fifty. He has now gone past 1,900 runs.

Starc shines for Australia

Starc claimed three wickets for Australia (3/49), claiming the vital scalps of Gill, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. He has now raced to 214 ODI scalps, besides also claiming 20 against India.