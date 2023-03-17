Sports

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami rattles the visitors with 3/17

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 17, 2023, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Shami finished with 3/17 (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The experienced speedster deceived the Australians with his tight line and length and finished with 3/17 from six overs. Shami was excellent in the middle overs as he hardly gave an inch to the visitors. Australia folded for 188.

A fiery spell from Mohammed Shami

Shami's first scalp was Josh Inglis who dragged on after trying to play a cut shot from a good length. In the next over, Shami kept bowling in the fourth-stump channel and finally got one to nip back and it disturbed Cameron Green's timber. Lastly, he removed Marcus Stoinis with another vicious good-length delivery as he edged it to Shubman Gill in the slips.

How did the Australian innings progress?

India won the toss and invited Australia to bat and they lost Travis Head early. But Mitch Marsh and Steve Smith joined forced to add 72 runs. Then Marnus Labuschagne took the score beyond the 100-run mark. Once Marsh (81) got out, the other batters fell like a pack of cards managing only 188. Mohammed Siraj (3/29) and Shami (3/17) were the star performers.

Here's a look at Mohammed Shami's ODI numbers

In 88 ODIs, Shami has scalped 162 wickets at 25.58 with an economy of 5.58. He has featured in 20 ODI matches against Australia and has claimed 32 wickets at an average of 32.65. Shami is now the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker for India versus Australia in ODIs. He is behind Kapil Dev (45), Ajit Agarkar (36), and Javagal Srinath (33).