Five players who could retire from ODIs in 2023

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 15, 2023, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Moeen Ali may retire from ODIs after the upcoming World Cup (Source: Twitter/EnglandCricket)

The dynamics of cricket have changed with the rise of global T20 leagues. Plenty of players are now looking to shift their focus to franchise cricket. So many players may look at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as their final frontier and call time on their ODI careers thereafter. Here are the five players who could retire from ODIs in 2023.

Trent Boult could call time on his ODI career

Trent Boult has been a mainstay for New Zealand in all formats for many years. He has featured in 99 matches, picking up 187 wickets at an economy of 4.93. The veteran pacer isn't part of the NZ setup currently and may soon end his ODI career as well after this year's World Cup. Boult is more inclined toward playing in franchise T20 leagues.

Moeen Ali hints at retirement from ODIs post World Cup

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been a great asset for the Three Lions across different formats. In ODIs, he provides great depth in both departments. In 129 ODIs, he has slammed 2,212 runs at 25.13. He has also racked up 99 ODI wickets. Moeen recently gave some hints to end his ODI career and focus more on being a T20 specialist.

Hales could retire soon

Alex Hales has more or less made up his mind to focus on T20 leagues across the globe. Hence, the decision of him calling it quits may not be a surprise for many. Having played 70 ODIs, Hales has slammed 2,419 runs at an average of 37.79. It was back in 2019 when Hales played his last ODI for England.

Wayne Parnell could jump to T20 cricket permanently

Wayne Parnell has been in and out of South Africa's white ball setup ever since his debut in 2009. However, with youngsters like Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and others coming up, Parnell may shift his focus toward franchise cricket. In 72 ODIs, the 33-year-old has picked up 98 wickets. He still remains a vital member of the SA's ODI bowling unit.

Former SA captain may eventually end his ODI career

It is surprising that Faf du Plessis hasn't yet left international cricket. In 143 ODIs, Faf smoked 5,507 runs at 47.47. Although he has retired from Tests, he is still open to representing SA in white-ball tournaments. But Faf hasn't reached any middle ground with Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding the contracts. He plays in various T20 leagues and may shift his focus permanently.