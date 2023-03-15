Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin steers clear of Anderson among bowlers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 15, 2023, 01:50 pm 2 min read

India's Ravichandran Ashwin has steered clear of England pacer James Anderson (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's Ravichandran Ashwin has steered clear of England pacer James Anderson to go top of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Ashwin has gained 10 points for his seven wickets in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad against Australia. Last week, Ashwin and Anderson were tied with the senior off-spinner dropping six rating points after picking up four wickets during the third Test. Here's more.

Ashwin is the number one ranked bowler

Ashwin claimed 6/91 and 1/57 in the last encounter versus Australia. He has raced to 869 rating points, going 10 above Anderson (859). Notably, Ashwin finished with 25 wickets in the 4-match series. Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, and Shaheen Afridi complete the top 5. Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to 7th. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon has risen to 8th after taking three scalps in Ahmedabad.

Kohli jumps seven places among batters

Indian senior batter Virat Kohli, who hammered a record-breaking 186, has jumped seven places to 13th overall. He now has 705 rating points. Kohli broke his drought after scoring his last ton in November 2019. Kohli smashed his 75th international century, besides bringing up his 28th century in the longest format. He shared several pivotal stands in the drawn 4th Test.

Axar, Khawaja, and Green improve

Axar Patel enjoyed himself with the bat, moving up eight places to 44th among batters. He also jumped one place to fourth overall on the list for all-rounders. He scored an impressive 264 runs over the four matches. Aussie opener Usman Khawaja improved two spots to seventh among batters. All-rounder Cameron Green jumped 11 places to 26th, hammering his maiden Test century.

New Zealand players Southee and Markram move up

New Zealand captain Tim Southee rose six places to 12th in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. He managed a seven-wicket haul for the match against Sri Lanka in Christchurch. His team-mate Daryl Mitchell improved four places to eighth on the list for batters after scores of 102 and 81 against SL.

Bavuma and Markram gain for SA; Mayers improves for WI

SA Test skipper Temba Bavuma earned 14 places to 15th overall on the list for Test batters. Aiden Markram improved 11 spots to 22nd. West Indies' right-arm pacer Kyle Mayers jumped 10 places to 32nd among bowlers and is seventh on the list for all-rounders.