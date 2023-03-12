Sports

NZ vs SL: Mathews shines, Christchurch Test hangs in balance

The ongoing opening Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka continues to hang in balance. The Kiwis need 257 runs to win on the final day with nine wickets in hand. In a chase of 285, they finished Day 4 at 28/1. Meanwhile, the visitors managed 302 in their second innings thanks to Angelo Mathews' 115-run knock. Here's how the fourth day proceeded.

A look at the summary of Day 4

Sri Lanka, who were handed a first-innings deficit of 18 runs, resumed at their overnight score of 83/3. Mathews led his side's fightback with a remarkable ton. The veteran was well supported by Dinesh Chandimal (42) and Dhananjaya de Silva (47*). Blair Tickner (4/100) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. In reply, the Kiwis were 28/1 at the end of the day's play.

14th ton for Mathews

This was Mathews' 14th Test ton and a second one versus the Kiwis. Mathews, who accumulated a 235-ball 115, has raced to 1,001 Test runs against NZ at 55.61. He added 105 runs with Chandimal and 60 runs with De Silva. The batter, who scored 47 in SL's first innings, earlier in the match, became the third SL batter to complete 7,000 Test runs.

Handy contributions from Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva

As mentioned, Mathews was aptly supported by Chandimal and De Silva. While the former scored 42 off 107 deliveries, the latter remained unbeaten on 47 off 73 deliveries. Meanwhile, NZ bowlers wrapped up the tale pretty cheaply, taking the last five wickets for 42 runs.

A collective effort from NZ pacers

While Tickner claimed his career-best figures (4/100), Matt Henry dismissed three batters (3/71). Skipper Tim Southee, who claimed a fifer in NZ's first innings, returned with 2/57. Despite scalping the first four wickets in the innings, Tickner failed to clock his maiden fifer.

NZ are off to a cautious start

The Kiwis have started their chase cautiously as they finished at 28/1 after 17 overs. Devon Conway (5) was their only casualty before stumps. Kasun Rajitha dismissed him. Veterans Tom Latham (11*) and Kane Williamson (7*) returned unbeaten. Notably, SL need a win in the ongoing contest to stay alive in the ICC World Test Championship final race.