IND vs AUS: Cameron Green hammers his maiden Test century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 10, 2023, 12:35 pm 2 min read

A fiery ton from Green (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cameron Green (114) mustered his maiden Test century in the ongoing fourth and final Test versus India. The Australian all-rounder put up a batting exhibition and touched three figures on Day 2 of the contest. Green batted with intent as he reached the milestone off 143 deliveries. His brilliance took the visitors past the 350-run mark while batting first. Here are his stats.

A well-paced knock from Green

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Green arrived at number six with the scorecard reading 170/4. He joined forces with Usman Khawaja and the duo pushed the hosts further on the back foot. Green returned unbeaten on 49 on Day 1 and continued the good work on the second day. Notably, Khawaja also completed his ton.

Green races to 941 Test runs

Standing in his 20th Test, Green has raced to 941 runs in the format at 37.64. Besides a ton, he also owns six fifties in the format. Interestingly, his previous highest Test score of 84 was also recorded versus India. Overall, he boasts 350-plus runs in six Tests against India. The pace-bowling all-rounder also boasts 23 Test wickets at 30.39 (5W: 1).

Green missed the first two Tests

It must be noted that Green fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December last year. Owing to the same, he missed the first two Tests of the ongoing series. The third Test in Indore marked his return where he scored 21 in the only innings he batted. Green, however, couldn't take any wicket in the contest.

150 for Usman Khawaja

Khawaja, who resumed at his overnight score of 104, touched the 150-run mark on Day 2. He became only the second Australian opener to smoke a 150-plus Test score in India in this century. Back in 2001, former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden slammed 203 in the Chennai Test versus India. Notably, Khawaja and Green are Australia's only centurions in the ongoing series.

Ashwin dismisses Green

A tossed-up delivery by R Ashwin down the leg-side, saw Green go for a sweep. However, the ball brushed his gloves and the keeper completed a sharp catch behind the wickets. Khawaja and Green added 208 runs for the fifth wicket.