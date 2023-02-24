Sports

Pat Cummins to miss Indore Test due to mother's illness

Feb 24, 2023

In a major blow to Australia, Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test of the four-match series against India, starting March 1. Notably, the Aussie skipper flew back home after the second Test to meet his mother, who is "ill and in palliative care". Meanwhile, Steve Smith will now lead the Aussies in the third Test. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Aussies haven't fared well in the ongoing series, suffering back-to-back defeats.

Notably, the first two games were concluded within three days as the visiting team batters had a hard time against spin bowling.

Meanwhile, skipper Cummins was Australia's only specialist pacer in the second Test and his absence could hurt the Aussies.

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the third Test.

What did Cummins say?

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "I feel I am best being here with my family. "I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding." Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Cummins returns for the fourth Test or not.

Cummins' performance in Tests

Cummins, who made his Test debut in November 2011, has been sensational in the format. Cummins currently owns 217 wickets in 49 Tests at 21.51. He has eight five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests. The pacer has so far guided Australia to eight wins in 15 Tests (3 draws and 4 defeats).

Smith's performance as Australian skipper

Smith, the designated vice-captain, will take up the leadership role. Once Australia's full-time Test skipper, Smith has led the Test team twice after Cummins took over the Test captaincy in late 2021. Australia emerged winners on both occasions. Overall, Smith has guided Australia to 20 wins in 36 Tests (10 losses, 6 draws). He tallied 3,793 runs at 67.73 in these games.

Cummins' potential replacements in the XI

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is the front-runner to replace Cummins in the XI. Notably, Starc headed into the series with a finger injury. Scott Boland, who played the opening game, and uncapped Lance Morris are the other pace-bowling options. Meanwhile, Cameron Green is also expected to get fit for the third Test. His inclusion would give the Aussies five bowling options.

Stakes are high in the series

The ongoing series marks Australia and India's last assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. While Australia are all but through, they need at least a draw in the remaining two games to seal a berth in the final. If they suffer a whitewash and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in their last assignment, India and SL will play the final.