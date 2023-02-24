Sports

NZ vs ENG: Brook, Root's tons put visitors on top

England are firmly on top of New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series. On a rain-curtailed Day 1, the Brits finished at 315/3 at stumps. Harry Brook and Joe Root starred with unbeaten tons as the Kiwi bowlers endured another tiring day at the office. The former did the bulk of the scoring and shattered many records.

A look at the day's play

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry breathed fire with the new ball as England were reduced to 21/3. The duo scalped one and two wickets apiece. Root and Brook then steadied the ship with sensational centuries. The two batters added an unbeaten 294-run stand, pushing NZ on the back foot.

Fourth Test ton for Harry Brook

England's batting sensation Harry Brook smashed his fourth Test ton. He returned unbeaten at 184 off 169 balls at stumps, his highest Test score. Notably, this was his seventh fifty-plus score in his last eight Test innings. Brook had returned with twin fifties in the series opener (89 and 54). The right-handed batter is eyeing his maiden double-ton in the longest format.

Fastest to 800 Test runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook became the fastest batter to touch the 800-run mark in Tests, accomplishing the feat in nine innings. He now tallies 807 runs in six games at a stellar average of 100.88. Meanwhile, his strike rate is just under 100 (99.38). The right-handed batter now owns four tons and three fifties in just nine Test innings.

Brook can accomplish this feat

Meanwhile, Brook can become only the fifth England batter to hammer a Test double-ton on NZ soil. He would join Walter Hammond (336* and 227), Root (226), Keith Fletcher (216), and Graham Thorpe (200*) in the elite list. Overall, 36 Englishmen own double-tons in Tests.

29th Test ton for Joe Root

Root, who smashed his 29th Test ton, returned unbeaten at 101 off 182 deliveries. Only Steve Smith (30) owns more Test centuries among active players. Standing in his 129th Test, Root raced past 10,800 runs with his average being just below 50. The tally includes 56 fifties besides 29 tons (200s: 5). Among England batters, only Alastair Cook (12,472) owns more Test runs.