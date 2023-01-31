Sports

SA vs ENG 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

SA vs ENG 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jan 31, 2023, 12:20 pm 3 min read

Temba Bavuma scored a hundred in the second ODI (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

Having clinched the series, South Africa will look for a whitewash win in the third and final ODI against England on February 1 (Wednesday). Temba Bavuma and David Miller shone as SA chased down a 343-run target in the last outing. England's bowling department failed big time in the previous game. They might alter their playing XI for the deadrubber. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Diamond Oval in Kimberley will host this affair. Sides batting first have won 12 of 18 ODIs played here. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 223. Both pacers and spinners can be a handful. SA have won each of their last two matches at this venue. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app (4:30 PM IST).

South Africa eye a 3-0 win

SA have the firepower to rout England. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen will be their go-to men at the top. David Miller, who has struck back-to-back fifties, will look to extend his form. For England, Phil Salt might open in place of Jason Roy, while pacer Jofra Archer could replace Reece Topley. Jos Buttler will be banked heavily in the middle-order.

Here is the head-to-head record

South Africa on a 33-29 win-loss record against England in ODIs (Tied: 1, NR: 5). At home, SA have a 20-9 win-loss record against the Three Lions. SA's last home defeat against England was in February 2020.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Kagiso Rabada. England (Probable XI): Jason Roy/Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley/Jofra Archer.

Here are the key performers

Against England, Miller has scored 354 runs at 118.00. He has struck five fifties. Van der Dussen has amassed 1,674 ODI runs at 69.75 (50s: 11, 100s: 4). Pacer Anrich Nortje has picked 34 wickets in 19 ODIs at 25.70. He claimed a four-fer in the first ODI. Versus SA, Jos Buttler has compiled 409 runs at 40.90, including 94* in the last game.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (vc), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jason Roy, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran (vc), Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.