Sports

Axar Patel marries fiancee Meha; see viral pictures and videos

Axar Patel marries fiancee Meha; see viral pictures and videos

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 27, 2023, 12:06 pm 2 min read

Axar Patel got married to Meha Patel on Thursday in Vadodara, Gujarat (Picture credit: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)

Days after KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding, another cricketer, Axar Patel got married to his fiancee, Meha Patel on Thursday (January 26). The Indian all-rounder tied the knot in his hometown, Vadodara, Gujarat in presence of their family members and friends. Soon, videos from Patel's wedding showing him arriving at the venue started doing rounds on social media. Congratulations to the couple!

Who is Patel's wife, Meha?

Patel's longtime girlfriend, Meha, is a dietician and a nutritionist by profession. The cricketer had proposed to Meha in January 2022. Meha, who reportedly hails from Nadiad in Gujarat, is popular on the photosharing application Instagram for posting informative videos on eating healthy and staying fit. An avid traveler, Meha has also got Patel's name inked on one of her arms.

A quintessential Gujarati wedding for the couple

According to reports, the couple's wedding celebrations were held over a period of three to four days. While they tied the knot on Thursday, their mehendi ceremony was held on Wednesday evening, reportedly. Amidst huge pomp and show, Patel arrived in an ivory-colored sherwani with a matching safa and shawl. Meha also color-coordinated with him in a lehenga and accessorized it with traditional jewelry.

Pictures and videos went viral on the internet

Even before Patel shared pictures from his wedding on the internet to announce his wedding with Meha, several fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram started to flood social media with the couple's wedding videos and photos. One of the posts is from the couple's entry during a pre-wedding festivity while the others show Patel's baraat procession. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif also attended the wedding.

Check out a clip from 'baraat'

Patel's cricketing performance over the years

The Indian spinner made his international debut in 2014. For the last year and a half, he has played for Team India in all three formats. His last performance was during Sri Lanka's recent India tour. Patel scored a 65 off 31 balls in the series which is said to be one of the fastest 50s scored by an Indian batter in T20Is.