Sports

Women's U-19 T20 WC, India hammer Sri Lanka: Key stats

Women's U-19 T20 WC, India hammer Sri Lanka: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 23, 2023, 03:10 pm 3 min read

India Women are currently atop Super Six Group 1 standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets in the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. Middle-order batter Soumya Tiwari whacked a 15-ball 28* (4s: 5), helping India chase down a 60-run target (60/3) in 7.2 overs. Earlier, Indian spinners wreaked havoc, thereby restricting SL to 59/9. Parshavi Chopra (4/5) claimed the best figures. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bowl, INDW forced inroads at different stages, thereby holding SL to a paltry total. Skipper Vishmi Gunaratne was their top scorer (25). Parshavi shone for INDW, with fellow spinner Mannat Kashyap pocketing two wickets. Chasing 60, India lost Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh within three overs. Later, Soumya's fiery cameo got them through. Dewmi Vihanga (3/34) was SL's best bet among bowlers.

Indian players attain these numbers

Shweta Sehrawat, who scored merely 13, still tops the batting charts with 231 runs at 115.50 (50s: 2). Shafali, who clocked a 10-ball 15, is India's second-highest run-getter (147 runs). Mannat claimed 2/16 in four overs. She now has seven scalps in the tournament at 8.42. Parshavi (4/5) has now steered to six scalps at an average of 7.33.

Key records scripted in the match

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Parshavi (4/5) has recorded the best bowling figures for India Women in the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 World Cup. She bettered Mannat's 4/12 versus Scotland. Sri Lanka's (59/9) is the lowest 20-over total in Women's Under-19 T20Is. They surpassed Indonesia's 74/7 versus New Zealand.

Unique feat for Titas Sadhu

As per Gudipati, medium pacer Titas Sadhu became the first Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of a Women's U19 T20I innings. She dismissed Nethmi Senarathne on the first ball of SL's innings. She concluded with figures of 1/10 in three overs.

India Women bounce back!

INDW returned with an emphatic win after losing by seven wickets to Australia in their opening game of the Super Six stage. It was their first defeat in the tournament. Notably, India breezed through the Group stage with wins over South Africa, UAE, and Scotland. INDW are placed atop Super Six Group 1, with six points (W3 L1). Australia trail them with four points.

Presenting the qualification scenarios for the semi-finals

The top two teams from each of the Super Six groups advance to the semi-finals, commencing on January 27. If sides finish on equal points in the Super Six groups, the teams to progress to the semi-finals will be decided by "the greatest number of wins in its Super Six Group" as per tournament playing conditions.