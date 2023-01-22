Sports

India suffer first defeat in Women's U-19 T20 WC: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 22, 2023, 03:00 pm 3 min read

Australia won the game by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India on Saturday (January 21) suffered their first defeat in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. They went down against Australia by seven wickets in their first assignment in the Super Six stage. It was indeed a humiliating defeat for the Girls in Blue as they looked nowhere in the hunt. Here we look at how the game panned out.

Summary of the contest

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. Their bowlers justified the decision as India were folded for 87. Opener Shweta Sehrawat (21) top-scored for them. Sianna Ginger took three wickets. In reply, the Aussies crossed the line in just 13.5 overs. Claire Moore (25*) and Amy Smith (26*) returned unbeaten, ensuring Australia's triumph.

Indian batters couldn't turn up

Sehrawat, who scored fifties in India's all three league-stage games, was dismissed for the first time in the competition. Indian internationals Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh could only manage 4 and 7, respectively. Besides Sehrawat, Hrishita Basu and Titas Sadhu were the only other Indians to touch double figures. They scored 14 apiece. Notably, the Indian side could only survive 18.5 overs.

As mentioned, Sehrawat was dismissed for the first time in the competition. Despite failing against the Aussies, she continues to be the leading run-scorer of the competition, having accumulated 218 runs. Moreover, her strike rate has been in excess of 150 (150.34).

Clark's sensational run in the competition continues

15-year-old pacer Maggie Clark returned with 2/18 in her three overs. She now owns six wickets in three games at 6.66. Moreover, her economy rate has been 4. Meanwhile, Ginger has so far bowled five overs in the WC and returned with four wickets.

India are still in a strong position

Fortunately for India, points from two matches from the league stage have been carried forward in the Super-Six round. Hence, they still have two wins in three games with their net run rate being +1.905. Only Australia (+2.348) are ahead of India in terms of NRR. Notably, the Aussies also boast two wins in three games as per the Group 1 standing.

Crucial clash versus Sri Lanka

India are now gearing up to meet Sri Lanka in their second and final Super Six game on January 22. A win in the contest would all but secure India's semi-final berth. Notably, Sri Lanka have struggled in the competition so far, having won just one of their three league-stage games. They will take the field as underdogs against India.